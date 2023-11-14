Drake and J Cole announce 2024 ‘It’s All A Blur’ US tour

Drake has announced the 2024 ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ tour with J Cole.

The rappers will tour across the US together from January 2024, making stops in Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, Buffalo and more places.

Drake and J. Cole kick off the arena run with two shows in Denver at Ball Arena on January 18 and 19 and wrap up on March 27 in Birmingham at BJCC’s own Legacy Arena.

General sale starts this Friday (November 17) at 11am local time from here. Alternatively there will be a Cash App Card pre-sale beginning tomorrow (November 15) – more details can be found here.

The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ tour follows Drake’s return to the stage with his the 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, where the rapper played 50 arena shows across North America. He was joined his his ‘Her Loss’ album collaborator 21 Savage.

The 2024 tour also includes reschedule dates in New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus that had originally been been slated for his 2023 run with 21 Savage.

Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ 2024 US tour dates:

JANUARY

18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center



FEBRUARY

02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

MARCH

02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

Drake’s latest album ‘For All The Dogs’ came out in October. NME described it as “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid” in a two-star review.

It added: “Trailed as a return to form, the rap megastar instead doubles-down on his worst impulses on the final album before his health-induced hiatus.”

Meanwhile, the rapper ended his Grammys boycott last month by submitting ‘Her Loss’ for consideration.