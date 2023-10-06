Drake announces break from music to focus on his health

Drake has announced that he will be taking a break from making music, sharing that he needs to prioritise his health.

The rapper today (October 6) released his new album ‘For All The Dogs‘, which includes the SZA collaboration ‘Slime You Out’ along with features from 21 Savage, J. Cole, Bad Bunny and more.

However, just hours after its release, Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – announced that he’ll be stepping back from music for the time being.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One today (via BBC).

FOR ALL THE DOGS

OCTOBER 6

6AM@Drake pic.twitter.com/4kywfmIHDk — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) October 6, 2023

A number of shows have also been postponed on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour following his announcement, including dates in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost – and I’ll talk about that soon enough,” he added.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.

“I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit,” he said. “I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”

Drake is still scheduled to perform in his hometown of Toronto today (October 6) and tomorrow (October 7).

The rapper’s new album was initially set for release on September 22, but was pushed back so that he could have more time to finish the record while still on tour.

His most recent solo album was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, which NME said in a three-star review “surprises in many ways, ditching bland trap for house beats and some daring, if somewhat mixed, vocal takes”.

Drake’s tour postponement follows artists like Bruce Springsteen and Madonna pushing back shows due to illness.

Springsteen and his E Street Band announced the cancellation of their September after The Boss shared he was being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Madonna, meanwhile, was forced to push back the start of her ‘Celebration’ tour after she was admitted to hospital with a serious bacterial infection.