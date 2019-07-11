Drake announces hand-picked lineup for OVO Fest 2019

The rapper's weekender returns to Toronto next month

Drake has announced the lineup for the returning OVO Fest.

The rapper’s own festival returns to his hometown of Toronto next month across the weekend of August 4-5.

The first day will see performances from the likes of B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V, while Drake himself will headline the second night.

The ninth annual OVO Fest will take place at the city’s Budweiser Stage venue (previously the Molson Amphitheatre).

Alongside the two-day festival, Drake has also announced an ‘OVO Summit’.

Described as “an immersive conference for Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs looking to grow their careers,” the summit will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 2, while there’s also a basketball showcase event called OVO Bounce, set for July 29-August 2 at the University of Toronto Goldring Centre.

Last month, Drake released two new songs to celebrate his basketball team – the Toronto Raptors – winning the NBA finals.

Not that he needed more cash, but Drake’s father Dennis Graham also revealed that he pocketed $300,000 on the Raptors’ win back in June.

Tickets for OVO Fest 2019 are on sale this Friday (June 12).