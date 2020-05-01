Drake announces new mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Drake has surprised fans with the announcement of his new mixtape ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’, which is out at 8am GMT on Friday, May 1 (midnight PT).

After several reports of leaks and rumours surrounding the project, Drake confirmed the mixtape on Instagram.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake wrote in a caption.

Advertisement

“DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…”

The mixtape features the already released singles ‘Toosie Slide’, ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ and has a number of features on it from the likes of Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

‘Toosie Slide’ spawned its own TikTok dance, which a group of Ugandan children performed and went viral. Drake shared the viral clip on his Instagram, and spawned a flood of donations for the The Masaka Kids charity – around $30,000.

He also confirmed that his sixth studio album, the follow up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ which featured hits ‘God’s Plan’, ‘Nice For What’ and ‘In My Feelings’, will be dropping at some point in the summer of this year.

This will be Drake’s first mixtape since 2017’s ‘More Life’, which spawned songs like ‘Fake Love’ and ‘Passionfruit’.

Advertisement