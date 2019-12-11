Drake gives update on new album during surprise hometown performance

Drake has revealed that he’s readying his upcoming sixth album for a 2020 release.

The Canadian rapper, who released his latest record ‘Scorpion‘ last June, made a surprise appearance at DaBaby‘s show in Toronto last night (December 10) to perform his single ‘Money In The Grave‘ for his hometown fans.

Following the live airing, Drake gave those in attendance an exciting update on his next full-length LP.

Advertisement

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020,” Drake told the crowd before leaving the stage.

Ahead of the announcement, Drake praised DaBaby on the success he’s enjoyed throughout 2019. “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations. You killin’ this shit,” he said.

Advertisement

You can watch the moment in the above video.

Drake confirmed that he had started work on his next album back in April, telling his London crowd that he aimed to return to the city with new material in 2020.

In a three-star review of ‘Scorpion’, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton wrote that the album “was supposed to be a victory lap, the coronation event for rap’s long-running heir apparent.

“Instead, ‘Scorpion’ sounds like Drake knowing that he’s won, cynically deciding not to challenge himself. Sure, the crown is still his, but to quote Drake’s own words on this album: ‘Is there more?’”

Drake, meanwhile, has seen out 2019 by being named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. His 2016 single ‘One Dance’ also landed at Number 2 in the streaming giant’s most-streamed songs of the 2010s list.