Drake appears to announce release date for ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has appeared to announce the release date for his upcoming new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Toronto rapper confirmed last month that his follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ had been completed.

Drake has now seemingly confirmed that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be released on September 3 after he “hacked” into the ESPN show SportsCenter earlier today (August 27) to reveal the release date.

As the show trailed a feature on college football, the broadcast was intentionally interrupted by grainy footage of a hooded figure holding a sign which read ‘CLB September 3’. You can watch the moment in question below.

Did Drake just announce Certified Lover Boy’s release date of next Friday on SportsCenter? 😳pic.twitter.com/nTq3s4OvpM — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2021

Drake has yet to officially confirm the release date for ‘Certified Lover Boy’. However, if it does arrive on September 3, it could be released on the same day as Kanye West’s much-delayed ‘DONDA’ album.

Earlier this week West allegedly leaked Drake’s home address online as their ongoing feud continued.

The latest instalment in West and Drake’s on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – began last Friday (August 20) when Drake took aim at West and Pusha T in his collaboration with Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’.

On the track – which appears on Trippie’s third album ‘Trip At Knight’ – Drake raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

West appeared to respond to the verse by calling Drake out in a shared group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd-ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”