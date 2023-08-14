Drake asks LA crowd to “keep your bras on” at son’s first concert

Drake asked the crowd to keep things respectful at his Los Angeles arena concert this weekend, sharing that his five-year-old son was at the show for the first time.

Performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday (August 12) as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ 2023 tour with 21 Savage, Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – told the crowd that his son Adonis Graham was in attendance.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” Drake could be heard telling crowd in a fan TikTok video. “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on.”

After the show, Drake shared pictures from the show on Instagram which included a photo of Adonis wearing ear-defenders. “Adonis’s Big Day Out,” Drake captioned the post.

Bra throwing has become something of a regular occurrence at Drake’s shows in recent weeks. Back in July, the rapper became the latest artist to have an object thrown at them after he was hit by a phone during his tour’s kick-off gig in Chicago.

At a subsequent show in Montreal, Drake then joked that he was disappointed that more fans weren’t throwing bras.

“I’d just like to say, before I go on to this next song, this is the first stage, I think, where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” Drake told the crowd.

He continued: “Don’t start throwing shoes and phones and shit. If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something.” He added: “I didn’t see no bras tonight.”

Meanwhile, at the end of July Drake teased a new album ‘For All The Dogs’ and confirmed that the forthcoming LP will arrive “in like two weeks”.

He announced the album hours after he released his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness last month.