Drake beats his own Spotify record for single-day album streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake has beat his own record for most single-day streams of an album on Spotify following the release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ last Friday.

The record was previously held by Drizzy’s 2018 album ‘Scorpion’, which received around 132million single-day streams on the platform. Spotify representatives have since confirmed to multiple outlets that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ has since broken the record on the day of its release.

The news comes as Drake also set multiple streaming records on competing platform Apple Music. The rapper became the platform’s most-streamed artist in a single day earlier this year, and ‘Certified Lover Boy’ became this year’s most-streamed album in a single day on the platform within just 12 hours of its arrival.

In the field of streaming, Drizzy’s new distinctions are a win in his longstanding battle with Kanye West. ‘Donda’ attracted nearly 100 million global streams within its first 24 hours on Spotify, ranking in third behind ‘Scorpion’ and ‘CLB’. On Apple Music, ‘Donda’ had just recently become the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day before it was knocked off by ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ marks Drake’s sixth studio album, and was released through the rapper’s own OVO Sound along with Republic Records. Its star-studded tracklist features guest appearances from JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and more.

Since then, Drake has continued to beef up his feud with West, leaking unreleased Kanye track ‘Life of the Party’ shortly after. The song sees Ye taking shots at Drake, and also features a verse by André 3000 that addresses West’s late mother Donda, asking her to share messages of love to his own mother, who passed away in 2013.

Over the weekend, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ co-producer Noah “40” Shebib issued a statement about the inclusion of R. Kelly as a credited songwriter on the album’s ‘TSU’. The song features a sample of Kelly’s 1998 single ‘Half on a Baby’, leading to backlash given the singer’s ongoing sexual abuse trial.

“On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background,” Shebib explained.

“It has no significance no lyrics are present, R Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it… there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist.”