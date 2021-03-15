Drake becomes first artist ever to have three songs debut in Top 3 on Billboard

Drake has become the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the Top 3 positions on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Taken from his recent ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP, the Canadian rapper’s new single ‘What’s Next’ has gone straight in at Number One on Billboard.

Not only that, the project’s two other tracks, ‘Wants And Needs’ featuring Lil Baby and ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’ with Rick Ross, have entered at Number Two and Number Three respectively, making him the first artist in history to achieve the feat, according to Chart Data.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he’s also joined The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts in history to take up the top three positions of the Hot 100 simultaneously in the same week.

.@ArianaGrande ruled the top 3 positions on Feb. 23, 2019.@thebeatles ruled the top 3 for five total weeks between March and April 1964. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

‘What’s Next’ is Drake’s 8th Number One on the Hot 100, extending his run as the rapper with the most Number Ones on the chart.

In a three-star review of ‘Scary Hours 2’, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said: “Drake sounds less like an artist with something to prove and more like a title defender who might finally be willing to challenge himself again.

“He’s described the release as simply a ‘warm up ting’ to his ‘next masterpiece’, and it certainly does enough to build hype for the main event.”

Earlier this month, Drake provided fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his anticipated sixth studio album.

Advertisement

The latest record from the Canadian rapper was set for a January 2021 release date, but was postponed after Drake injured his knee.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, Drake confirmed that the album was “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and explained that he has been working with regular collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

Meanwhile, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has claimed that Drake and Rick Ross are currently working on a joint album.