Drake bets $850k on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis via KO

Drake has bet $850K on internet star Logan Paul to beat American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis via KO.

The rapper took to his official Instagram account to share a photo of his bet with a caption that read: “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores.” The photo revealed that Drake would make roughly $1.35M if Paul were to win the fight.

This is not the first time the ‘Views’ rapper has placed a bet on a Paul brother. This past summer, Drake lost $250K after betting on UFC legend Nate Diaz during a boxing match between him and Logan’s brother Jake. In the end, Jake Paul ended up winning causing the rapper to lose his lump some of money.

850 on my head is disrespect. pic.twitter.com/fpoVFD5XK3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

Danis responded to Drake’s bet on X/Twitter by posting a photo of him and the rapper together with the caption: “850 on my head is disrespect.”

The rapper is no stranger to placing large bets on sporting events. Last year, Drake seemingly lost $1million (£823,000) on a World Cup bet even after Argentina, who he backed, beat France.

Drake bet $1m on Argentina to beat France, with potential winnings of $2.75m (£2.26m). Argentina did end up winning the game and the tournament, but a screenshot of Drake’s bet shows that it was a ‘1×2’ market bet.

In February of this year, he shared that he wagered nearly $1million (£829,500) in “psychotic” bets for the Super Bowl.

The rapper showed the numerous bets he’s placed on the game typing “My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,” in the caption. “Pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.”

Elsewhere, Drake recently release his eighth studio album ‘For The Dogs‘. In a two-star review, NME shared: “Trailed as a return to form, the rap megastar instead doubles-down on his worst impulses on the final album before his health-induced hiatus.”

It continued: “‘For All The Dogs’- his third solo LP in as many years – not only feels tiring, but sounds tired too.”