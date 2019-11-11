Drake booed off stage at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival

It's thought fans were disappointed that Frank Ocean wasn't a surprise guest.

Drake was forced to cut short his surprise headline set at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, after the rapper faced unrelenting booing from fans.

The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance at the event on Sunday evening in a headline slot which was also split between Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky.

However, footage on social media seemingly shows Drake choosing to bring a premature end to his slot, after facing relentless criticism from fans.

“I’m here for you tonight. If you wanna keep going, I will keep going”, Drake tells fans in one video.

A large section of fans are then heard delivering a resounding “NO!”, before Drake eventually pulls the plug on the set.

“Look. It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.”

Although the reason for the hostility from fans is yet to be properly established, some claim that they were expecting Frank Ocean to be the secret headliner – sparking anger at Drake’s arrival.

One Twitter user wrote: “Soooo, the crowd at Camp Flog Gnaw booed Drake, Uzi, and Rocky off stage because they were mad the surprise guest wasn’t Frank Ocean? Who hurt ya’ll?”

Other acts on Sunday’s line-up at Camp Flog Gnaw included the likes of Brockhampton, H.E.R, YG and Blood Orange.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Drake is starting his own cannabis company, selling a varied selection of “cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD.”