Drake calls Eminem an “underappreciated” artist

Drake has returned to Instagram, sharing a series of posts in which he calls Eminem an “underappreciated” artist.

On his Instagram Stories this week Drake shared photos of himself appearing to watch footage from the legendary ‘Up In Smoke Tour’ from 2000, which featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr Dre and more.

Drake wrote alongside sharing photos of Eminem’s performances on the tour: “Man this guy is underappreciated,” tagging Marshall Mathers’ official account.

In the same series of posts he photographed one of Snoop Dogg’s sets from ‘Up In Smoke’, writing: “My uncle too raw.”

See the posts below:

In 2018 Eminem denied dissing Drake after it was claimed that he called him out on his album ‘Kamikaze’.

While it was claimed that Mathers took aim at Drake on ‘Lucky You’, he then confirmed that definitely wasn’t the case.

“I got a couple of mansions / Still I don’t have any manners / You got a couple of ghost writers / But to these kids it don’t actually matter / They’re askin’ me, ‘What the fuck happened to hip-hop?” / I said, ‘I don’t have any answers‘”, he raps on the track.

Responding to the supposed diss, Eminem told Sway in a new interview: “Drake is going to always be in my good graces, because he did something for one of my daughters that I will never forget and he will always be in my graces for that.

“And I like Drake. What I’m telling you with these lines is, I don’t know what’s real and what’s not, at this point. Because you hear shit about this rapper, that rapper, whatever. I’m telling you that I don’t do it. Never have and never will. If I ever need a ghostwriter, I need to just fucking put the mic down.”

Snoop Dogg also recently opened up about his past feud with Eminem in a new interview, saying that he has since apologised to the rapper.

The pair got into a row last year when Snoop explained why he didn’t think Eminem was one of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time in an interview.

Eminem later responded on ‘Zeus’, which appeared on the deluxe edition of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. “As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me,” he rapped. “But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards.”