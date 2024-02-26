Drake calls for Tory Lanez to be freed after Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Drake has publicly called for Tory Lanez‘s freedom after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in 2020.

Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 of three felonies related to the shooting and began serving his 10-year sentence the following August. However, it was reported that he may be able to have his sentence reduced to nine years due to time he had already spent in prison and under house arrest.

Following his sentence, the artist shared a statement in which he claimed his innocence. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

Advertisement

Now, Drake has since shared a photo of Lanez to his Instagram story with the caption “3 you” but hasn’t elaborated further on his comments.

Drake shares a “Free Tory Lanez” post on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/xvxGYnsBUX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Stallion hit out at “haters” suggesting she had been lying about the attack on stage in her first public appearance since the sentencing.

“I just wanna say, fuck all my haters,” she told the crowd at Golden Gate Park. “None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me. None of that shit y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties [her fans] broke them.

“And I want all of the Hotties to put their motherfucking middle fingers up right now.”

She wasn’t present when Lanez was sentenced but she submitted a court statement that read (via Associated Press): “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Advertisement

The ‘WAP’ star – who required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet after the shooting – issued a “final” response regarding the incident in April 2023. In the message, she reflected on the “humiliation” she had faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.

She wrote: “I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke. It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”