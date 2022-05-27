Drake calls Haim “the Beatles” in Instagram post

On Wednesday (May 25), Drake shared a photo on his Instagram from his first time meeting LA sisters Haim.

“Just met the Beatles,” he wrote in the caption alongside the black and white photo which shows the rapper with Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

Haim also shared the photo on their Instagram account, jokingly writing “We’re the Beatles” in their caption.

The band are currently on their 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘. Last week, they stopped over in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario to perform at RBC Echo Beach.

Drake, meanwhile appeared on stage during Lil Baby‘s set at a Montreal festival last weekend (May 21).

Lil Baby was performing in Canada as part of the Metro Metro festival, when Drake joined him on stage to play their collaboration ‘Wants And Needs’.

The rapper then remained on stage to play a number of tracks on his own including ‘Nonstop’, ‘Headlines’, ‘Girls Want Girls’, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ and more.

The Montreal appearance is Drake’s second surprise guest slot of the month, having joined Dave onstage in Toronto earlier in May. Speaking to the audience, Drake hailed Dave as a “once-in-a-generation talent”.

Elsewhere, Haim are due to return to the UK this summer to play Glastonbury 2022 before embarking on their COVID-delayed ‘One More Haim’ stint on these shores in July. Any remaining tickets for those dates can be found here.

Haim’s 2022 UK/Ireland tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

28 – Trinity College, Dublin

JULY 2022

13 – Millennium Square, Leeds

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – The O2 Arena, London

In March, Haim released a new standalone song called ‘Lost Track’, which arrived with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. The sisters described the finished track and its accompanying visuals as being “very collaborative” and “off the cuff”.