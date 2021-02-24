Listen to Drake team-up with Drakeo The Ruler on new song ‘Talk To Me’

Drake has joined forces with Drakeo The Ruler on the latter’s new song ‘Talk To Me’ – listen below.

Drakeo The Ruler – real name Darrell Caldwell – enlisted his (almost) namesake for the collaborative track, which appears on his new mixtape ‘The Truth Hurts’ (released today, February 24).

“I don’t know if what we have is love, but it’s on my mind/ We might slide on a n**** inside this club, girl, close your eyes/ Fifteen brothers, no friends when I pull up, for peace of mind/ Lights come on, I’ma need you to come find me, don’t be so shy“, Drake sings (via Genius).

‘Talk To Me’ marks the first collaboration from Drakeo The Ruler and Drake. Also appearing on the 16-track ‘The Truth Hurts’ are the likes of Pressa, Ketchy The Great and Icewear Vezzo.

Drake had been set to release his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ last month, but pushed the project back as he recovers from surgery on his knee that he underwent last year.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album,” he explained, “but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

The upcoming record, which has been previewed with ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, will follow on from 2018’s ‘Scorpion’. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking of the forthcoming release on Instagram last year, Drake said that he suspects people will “hate on” ‘Certified Lover Boy’ as they did with his 2016 album ‘Views’: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB but it’s music to evolve to.”