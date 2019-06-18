Drake confirms return of OVO Fest

The rapper made the announcement at the Toronto Raptors NBA Finals champions parade

Drake has confirmed his OVO Fest will return this summer, after taking 2018 off.

The star shared the news while celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ victory in the 2019 NBA Finals at their champions parade in the city yesterday (June 17).

Speaking in front of the crowd in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, Drake said: “I hope all these guys [the Raptors] will join me this year because we bringing OVO Fest back, so I hope we can go crazy.” Watch footage of him announcing the festival’s return below.

Drake previously hinted that OVO Fest would be back on this year during the Toronto leg of his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. He also offered the daughter of the owner of Milwaukee Bucks tickets to the event after she trolled him during the NBA Finals by wearing a Pusha-T t-shirt.

OVO Fest last took place in 2017, when it brought the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, and Drake to the Canadian city’s Budweiser Stage. No details of OVO Fest 2019 have been announced at present, including line-up, ticket prices, or date.

Meanwhile, Drake released two new songs earlier this week to celebrate the Raptors’ first NBA championship win. Fans were treated to the arrival of ‘Omertà’ and the Rick Ross-featuring ‘Money In The Grave’ on Saturday (June 15).

Drake became a global ambassador for the Raptors in 2013 and has been warned on multiple occasions for his behaviour on the sideline of games. During the Eastern Conference finals earlier this year, he drew criticism for heckling, giving players pep talks and leaving his seat to give Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage.