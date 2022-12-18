‘Drake curse’ could hit World Cup final as rapper bets $1million on Argentina to beat France

The notorious ‘Drake curse’ is in danger of hitting today’s (December 18) World Cup final after the rapper bet $1million (£823,000) on Argentina to beat France.

The curse in question relates to the rapper garnering a long-standing reputation for being a bad luck charm after posing with sporting stars or their team’s shirt. In recent years, Manchester City exited the Champions League after he posed with their player Sergio Aguero, while AS Roma even “banned” their players from taking photos with him in order to prevent devastating losses.

In 2019, many said Drake used his “curse” to his advantage after seemingly ensuring that the Philadelphia 76ers lost a crunch game against his beloved Toronto Raptors.

Ahead of today’s World Cup final between Argentina and France, Drake shared proof of him betting $1m on Argentina to win the game and the tournament, with potential winnings of $2.75m (£2.26m).

See his bet below.

FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious curse back in October after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid.

For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.

Elsewhere in Drake’s world, the rapper has postponed his upcoming shows in New York City for a second time, with a statement from the promoter citing “production delays that are just out of our control”.

The rapper had initially booked a single show, set to go down at the iconic Apollo Theater, for the night of Friday November 11. It was postponed the Monday prior (November 7) so that Drake could mourn the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff (who died on November 1), with that news being accompanied with the announcement of a second show.

The new dates were locked in for Tuesday December 6 and Wednesday 7, however both have now been axed to allow more time for the shows’ production.