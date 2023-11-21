Drake debuts new face tattoo of a Toronto slang term

Drake has debuted his new face ink which features a Toronto slang term that has Arabic roots last week.

On Friday, November 17, the same day that the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper surprise-released his latest project ‘For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’, he was spotted at a party hosted by Canadian TV personality Tyrone “T-rex” Edwards’.

At the party, photographer Brent Kore took a photo of Drake’s new face ink that read “miskeen” above his right brow bone. Though the rapper has not explained the tattoo’s meaning or has addressed it, “miskeen” it’s a sympathetic term used in both Arabic and Amharic, an Ethiopian Semitic language.

According to the University Of Toronto Magazine, the term means “a pathetic person or situation.” This isn’t Drake’s first face tattoo, he has his mother’s initials inked under his left eye.

The reissue of Drake’s eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs’ was released last Friday (November 17) as ‘…Scary Hours Edition’. Colloquially known as ‘Scary Hours 3’, it is the third instalment of Drake’s musical series ‘Scary Hours’. The first came in 2018 ahead of the rapper’s fifth studio album ‘Scorpion’, before ‘Scary Hours 2’ followed in 2021 with features from Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

In a two-star review of ‘For All The Dogs’, NME shared:“Trailed as a return to form, the rap megastar instead doubles-down on his worst impulses on the final album before his health-induced hiatus.”

It continued: “‘For All The Dogs’- his third solo LP in as many years – not only feels tiring, but sounds tired too.”

In other news, the rapper recently gave Taylor Swift a shout-out on his surprise new EP.

On the ‘Scary Hours 3’ opener ‘Red Button’, Drake praises Swift while making a reference to his sales record. “Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later,” the bar goes. “Rest of ya’ll, I treat ya’ll like you never made it/ Leave your label devastated/ Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated.”

Elsewhere on the tune, Drake raps about his on-off feud with Kanye West: “Every time that Yeezy call the truce/ He had my head inflated/ Thinking we going to finally peace it up and get to levitating/ Realized that everything premeditated.”