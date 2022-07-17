Drake fans outraged at cost of tickets for his Young Money Reunion show

Fans have taken to social media to complain about the ticket prices for Drake’s recently announced Young Money reunion show.

Announced earlier this week, Drake is set to put on a series of shows in Toronto (dubbed the ‘October World Weekend’) ahead of the worldwide expansion of his OVO Fest.

Alongside an All Canadian North Stars show and a gig headlined by Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Drake is also putting on a Young Money reunion, with Nicki Minaj and Young Money Entertainment boss Lil Wayne set to appear.

However, after tickets went on sale Friday (July 15), fans took to Twitter to complain about the sky high prices.

As it stands, resale and “Platinum” tickets for the show at the Budweiser Stage on August 1 are available on Ticketmaster for CA$573 (£370), with the most expensive seat currently costing CA$1480 (£958).

“If Ticketmaster really think they could charge me $750 for OVO fest lawn tickets they best be performing on MY lawn,” wrote one fan.

@Drake them OvO prices insane my boy no way you can feel comfortable wit charging 750 for general admission — THE ODD BALL (@Mxtra845) July 16, 2022

“The prices of the #ovofest tickets…… Drake tell me you’re out of touch with reality without telling me you’re out of touch with reality. Are you even aware of the cost of living in Toronto now,” wrote another.

“Drake needs to read the room because who the fuck is paying those prices at a time like this,” said another fan.

However, one fan pointed out that originally, tickets were available from CA$120 (£77) and topped out at CA$300 (£194) until Ticketmaster’s surge pricing kicked in.

the young money prices are not drake’s fault y’all it’s ticketmaster. i was 60th in the queue and when i first got in prices were $120-$300ish. when ticketmaster notices the amount of people trying to get tickets they jack up the prices it’s fucked — ava (@AvaPDelusions) July 15, 2022

According to Ticketmaster, these so-called Platinum Tickets are “tickets that are dynamically priced up and down based on demand” and are made available “by artists and event organisers”.

