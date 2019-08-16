Drake features on Swae Lee’s new song, ‘Won’t Be Late’

A sensual one from the Rae Sremmurd member

Swae Lee – one half of rap duo Rae Sremmurd – has released a new song, ‘Won’t Be Late’, featuring Drake.

Produced by Afrobeat artist Tekno and regular Rae Sremmurd collaborator Mike Will Made-It, ‘Won’t Be Late’ is a sensual cut that’ll find favour with anyone who enjoyed Drizzy’s 2017 album ‘More Life’. Watch the lyric video below:

Besides ‘Won’t Be Late’, Swae dropped another sultry number, ‘Sextasy’. Both tracks up the hype for the Rae Sremmurd member’s solo album, which, according to his Instagram bio, is “98% loading” – almost done, in other words. Stream ‘Sextasy’ here:

Swae scored a hit earlier this year with Post Malone in ‘Sunflower’, which featured on the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also recently dueted with Madonna on ‘Crave’, from her recently released ‘Madame X’ album.

Although Rae Sremmurd earlier this year quashed rumours that they were breaking up, they’ve continued to develop their solo careers. Slim Jxmmi, Swae’s brother and the other half of Rae Sremmurd, appeared on ‘Do It When I’m in It’ from Snoop Dogg’s new album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’, which is out today.

On the other hand, Drake recently dropped ‘Care Package’, a compilation of unreleased songs, rarities and deep cuts. It swiftly became his ninth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.