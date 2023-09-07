Drake confirms release date for new album ‘For All The Dogs’

After months of teasing, Drake has finally confirmed the release date for his upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’.

Today (September 7), Drake took to social media to announce the release date for ‘For All The Dogs’, which has now been set for September 22. However, further information surrounding the album – including its tracklist and guest features – have yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

The album’s release date comes months after the rapper first announced the record in late June following the release of his debut poetry collection. The book – Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham – is now available for purchase.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake said in a statement after the book went on sale. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Since then, Drake has been teasing the album, saying in late July that the forthcoming LP will arrive “in like two weeks”. While did album did not release as mentioned, Drake did share the album’s artwork a month later, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

Drake’s most recent solo album was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. That album scored a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams writing: “‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around. He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”