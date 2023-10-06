Drake shares tracklist for upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’

Drake has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’, ahead of its release.

Today (October 6), Drake revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album on social media. In the post, via OVO Sound, Drake also confirms the album’s release date for October 6, at 6AM US time.

The album will feature a total of 23 songs, though no feature credits were shared. The album also includes previously released single ‘Slime You Out’ with SZA and the just-released ‘8AM In Charlotte’.

See the album’s full tracklist below.

FOR ALL THE DOGS

OCTOBER 6

6AM@Drake pic.twitter.com/4kywfmIHDk — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) October 6, 2023

The tracklist for Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ is:

‘Virginia Beach’

‘Amen’

‘Calling For You’

‘Fear Of Heights’

‘Daylight’

‘First Person Shooter’

‘7969 Santa’

‘Slime You Out’

‘Bahamas Promises’

‘Tried Our Best’

‘Screw The World Interlude’

‘Members Only’

‘Drew A Picasso’

‘What Would Pluto Do’

‘All The Parties’

‘8AM In Charlotte’

‘BBL Love Interlude’

‘Gently’

‘Rich Baby Daddy’

‘Another Late Night’

‘Away From Home’

‘Polar Opposites’

On Wednesday (October 4), the rapper took to social media to surprise drop ‘8AM In Charlotte’, sharing its music video onto his Instagram page. The video begins with the rapper’s son Adonis talking about his artwork, which appears on the cover of ‘For All The Dogs’.

In the video, Adonis writes “daddy” next to a drawing of a goat. When Drake asks if that means Adonis thinks his father is the goat – here referencing the term Greatest Of All Time – his son says yes. “It’s Daddy Goat,” Adonis replies. “That makes perfect sense to me,” Drake says.

Watch the music video for ‘8AM In Charlotte’ below.

The rapper’s new album was initially set for release on September 22, but was pushed back so that he could have more time to finish the record while still on tour.

Drake’s most recent solo album was last year’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. That album scored a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams writing: “‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around. He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”