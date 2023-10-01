Watch Drake gift recently dumped fan $50,000: “You gon’ flex on her tonight”

Drake offered a fan who had been dumped recently $50,000 (£40,975) at a show in Miami last night (September 30).

During the concert the rapper noticed a fan holding up a sign. “Aye, I gotta read that sign, I like that sign,” Drake said upon noticing it. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some shit like that.”

“But my bro right here,” he continued. “He said, ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.’ So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show?! What the fuck is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on? Aye, you know what?”

The crowd began chanting, “Fuck that bitch,” in response, but Drake persuaded them to calm down by saying, “Alright, that’s a little aggressive.”

“You know what? She’s gonna feel real fucked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but fuck that young lady.”

Drake gives recently dumped fan $50K: “You gon’ flex on her tonight”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/k4u7DvEC8H — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 30, 2023

Earlier this week at the Atlanta stop of his current tour Drake paid tribute to Migos‘ Takeoff, who died last year aged 28.

“The first time I came to Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to the song called ‘Versace’…And I just wanted to say while I’m in here, rest in peace to my brother Takeoff. One of my first brothers out here in Atlanta.”

Meanwhile, Mailk Yusef has suggested that Kanye West‘s spate of anti-Semitic comments last year may have been motivated by his complicated relationship with Drake.