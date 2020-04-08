Drake gives fans a glimpse inside his enormous Toronto home

Drake has given fans a look inside his multi-million dollar mansion for a recent magazine shoot – check out the images below.

The Canadian artist features as the cover star in next month’s edition of US interior design publication, Architectural Digest.

For the piece, Drake invited cameras into his extravagant Toronto pad to capture a range of his impressive spaces. In one photograph, the rapper is seen sitting at a grand piano atop a monochrome floor.

Advertisement

We’re also given access to Drake’s kitchen, home to a giant breakfast bar. Other shots show his bedroom, extravagant hallways and what appears to be a room for entertainment. The latter features a shelf holding various comic book figurines, including The Hulk.

The property, which measures 50,000 square feet, was described by Architectural Digest as “a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials.”

Drake told the magazine: “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel.

“It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Advertisement

Drake is expected to release a new album at some point this year. It will follow on from 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a new collaboration with Playboi Carti during a surprise appearance on an Instagram live session. Going by the working title ‘Pain 1993′, the track will reportedly feature on Carti’s upcoming record ‘Whole Lotta Red’.