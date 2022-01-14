Listen to the Drake-featuring new Gunna track ‘P Power’

Gunna has shared his highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake – you can listen to ‘P Power’ below.

The Young Thug-signed rapper revealed the star-studded tracklist for his third album ‘DS4Ever’ last Wednesday (January 5) ahead of its release two days later (January 7). It contained a song titled ‘Pussy Power’ featuring Drake.

However, the team-up was notably missing when the record first arrived. Now, Gunna has shared ‘P Power’ on YouTube. It is still missing from the original ‘DS4Ever’ on Spotify, but does feature in a separate album titled ‘Drip Season 4Ever’.

Announcing the collaboration’s release today (January 14), Gunna said on Instagram: “Sorry 4 the wait.”

You can tune in here:

The initial 19-track ‘DS4Ever’ features contributions from the likes of 21 Savage (on ‘Thought I Was Playing’), Kodak Black (‘How You Did That’), Lil Baby (’25k Jacket’) and Roddy Ricch (‘Too Easy Remix’).

Lead single ‘Too Easy’, meanwhile, also boasts one of the album’s three guest spots from Future.

Last year saw Gunna appear on a total of 23 singles – including ‘Waves’ with Polo G, ‘Why Why’ with Doja Cat and ‘Pay The Fine’ with Young Thug – as well as a new YSL compilation titled ‘Slime Language 2’.

Meanwhile, Drake released his sixth album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in September before performing with Kanye West at a show in LA last month.