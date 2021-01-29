Drake has helped a Toronoto rapper pay off his debt and double his savings

Drake has helped pay off a Toronto rapper’s debt and double his savings.

It comes after 6ixBuzz TV’s Instagram account posted a video from a user known as BucksInDaCut, in which he declares that his goal for 2021 is to save more money than he did in 2020.

After declaring he started the year with $500 (£365), he counts his current stack of cash, which was up to $1,300 (£948).

Drake then responded on the comments section and wrote: “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.”

In a follow-up video, Bucks confirmed that Drake paid up, and that he also took care of his student debt.

In the clip, he says: “Yo fam, listen up: I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake, fam. He’s a man of his word, fam. He doubled my money and on top of that, fam, I told him about my OSAP [Ontario Student Assistance Program loan] and he cleared my debts, fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city, fam. Drizzy Drake, fam, I’m tryna be be like him one day.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently said he would like to see Usher and Justin Timberlake face off in an upcoming VERZUZ battle.

“Yes we know,” said series creator Timbaland, responding to the idea. “It’s so funny, Drake hit me up too about it. He said, ‘We gotta make that happen’. I said, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come’.”

Drizzy also recently delayed the release of his forthcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ following surgery on his knee that he underwent last year.

“I was planning to release my album this month,” he wrote, “but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.”

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album,” he continued, “but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”