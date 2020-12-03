Drake has launched a scented candle that smells like him

Drake has launched his own official line of scented candles, including one that is actually said to smell like the rapper.

According to Revolve, the company he teamed up with on the design, the $80 candle gives off a “smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.”

The scent of the candle, called Carby Musk, is said to feature “notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance he wears.”

When burning the candle, Drake even suggests “playing the album that inspired this entire project: ‘Midnite – Live In Eugene’.”

However, fans who haven’t purchased a design may find themselves disappointed – Carby Musk has since sold out. Instead, they can purchase one of four other fragrances – including Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts and Muskoka.

Last week, Drake and Lil Wayne teamed up for a new track called ‘BB King Freestyle’.

Drake also recently acknowledged that he expects some people will “hate on” his forthcoming new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with his 2016 studio effort ‘Views’.

Set for release in January 2021, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be the follow-up to June 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

Meanwhile, he has been given Barack Obama‘s “stamp of approval” to play him in a prospective film.