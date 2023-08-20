Drake hits out at fan for throwing book at his head onstage

Drake has hit out at a fan who threw a book towards the rapper while he was performing onstage.

The rapper was performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday (August 18) as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour when a fan launched a copy of his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness at his head.

Drake quickly caught the book before it made contact, but he said: “You’re lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.”

This is the third time the rapper has experienced incidents of fans throwing potentially dangerous objects at him on his current tour. The first of which was a phone, which was hurled by a member of the crowd and hit him in the arm. The second was a vape, which led to the rapper calling out the person responsible.

Drake catches book thrown at him on stage: “You lucky I’m quick.” pic.twitter.com/fwI5R3Gsgk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Such incidents have grown more frequent in recent months, and have included P!nk being left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye in Vienna, and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles.

The most concerning was the incident at one of Bebe Rehxa’s shows, when the singer was left needing stitches after an audience member threw a phone at her face because he thought it would be “funny”.

Earlier this week, Drake’s dad pulled a prank on the rapper by having someone hurl a giant pink bra at him while he performed on stage.

That came after a member of the crowd – later identified as Veronica Correia – made headlines by throwing her size 36G underwear at him during his show in New York City last month.