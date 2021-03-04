Drake is releasing ‘Scary Hours 2’ tomorrow

Drake has confirmed that he is releasing new music tomorrow (March 5) in the form of ‘Scary Hours 2’.

The Toronto rapper is thought to be close to releasing his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ after its January arrival was delayed by Drake requiring more time to recover from knee surgery.

After Drake was reportedly spotted filming a music video in his home city of Toronto last weekend, the rapper has now confirmed that he will be releasing new music at midnight.

Drake shared an image of artwork for what appears to be a release titled ‘Scary Hours 2’ earlier this morning (March 4). While not confirmed at the time of writing, the release looks set to be the sequel to his January 2018 EP ‘Scary Hours’.

The timing of the new release – which comes ahead of the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ – may be intended to mirror the roll-out of Drake’s last studio album ‘Scorpion’ in 2018, which was preceded by the ‘Scary Hours’ EP five months previously.

Drake initially announced ‘Certified Lover Boy’, along with the release of the album’s lead single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk, last year. No official release date has been confirmed by Drake or his team yet.

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

DJ and US radio host Akademiks – who previously claimed that ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will drop in “April or before” – said earlier this week that he expected Drake to release new music this weekend.

Last month saw Drake join forces with Drakeo The Ruler on the latter’s song ‘Talk To Me’, which features on Drakeo’s mixtape ‘The Truth Hurts’.