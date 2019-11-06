Drake is reportedly launching his own cannabis business after teasing a mysterious new project

The 'More Life Growth Co' is coming soon...

Drake is reportedly launching his own cannabis business after earlier teaching a mysterious new project called ‘More Life Growth Co.’

Toronto publication Narcity reported that mysterious bouquets of flowers were appearing around Drake’s home city yesterday (November 5).

Some were handed out on the street by people wearing jackets emblazoned with ‘More Life’ – the title of Drake’s 2017 project – while others were sent to the offices of radio and television broadcasters.

Now, according to HighSnobiety, the ‘More Life Growth Company’ is listed on the Canadian trademark database where the company is listed to sell “Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD.” Cannabis was legalised in Canada in 2018.

‘More Life’ is the title of the project Drake released in 2017. It included tracks like ‘Passionfruit’, ‘Get It Together’ and ‘KMT’. ‘More Life’ bore a strong British influence, featuring artists like Jorja Smith and Giggs.

Drake’s latest stunt follows reports that he would release a new album this month.

The rapper’s last record was 2018’s ‘Scorpion’, though he kept busy this year by serving as executive producer on the third season of Top Boy on Netflix.

He also released his 2009 mixtape ‘So Far Gone’ on streaming services and dropped ‘Care Package’, a compilation of rarities and old songs.