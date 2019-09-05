Drake joins cast of ‘Top Boy’ in London at season three premiere in London

Drizzy heads to Hackney...

Drake has thrown his support behind Top Boy once more by appearing at the series three premiere in London.

The rap giant is an executive producer on the show and bought the rights for the gritty crime drama, after it was unexpectedly axed by Channel 4 in 2011.

Ahead of its arrival on Netflix, the rapper arrived on the red carpet at the Hackney Picturehouse last night alongside Ashley Walters, one of the show’s original stars.

The pair were also joined by Little Simz and Michael Ward, who are new additions for season three.

Describing how he first fell in love with the show on YouTube, Drake previously explained: “That human element drew me in.

“I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there?

“I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.’”

Season Three sees the dramatic return of Dushane and Sully, played respectively by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson.