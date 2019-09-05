Drake joins cast of ‘Top Boy’ in London at season three premiere in London

Drizzy heads to Hackney...
Drake has thrown his support behind Top Boy once more by appearing at the series three premiere in London.
The rap giant is an executive producer on the show and bought the rights for the gritty crime drama, after it was unexpectedly axed by Channel 4 in 2011.
Ahead of its arrival on Netflix, the rapper arrived on the red carpet at the Hackney Picturehouse last night alongside Ashley Walters, one of the show’s original stars.
Describing how he first fell in love with the show on YouTube, Drake previously explained: “That human element drew me in.
“I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there?
“I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.’”
Season Three sees the dramatic return of Dushane and Sully, played respectively by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson.
After a gap of six years, we see Dushane returning to the Summerhouse Estate to take his place as a drugs kingpin once more.
A Netflix synopsis teases: “He teams up with Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end.
“Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.”
Top Boy season three arrives on Netflix on September 13.