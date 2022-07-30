Drake joins Nelly Furtado on stage for rendition of ‘I’m Like A Bird’

Drake has joined Nelly Furtado on stage in Canada for a rendition of ‘I’m Like A Bird’ – check out the moment below.

On Thursday (July 28), Drake kicked off his new Toronto-based concert series, October World Weekend, at local venue History.

During the set, Drake brought out his fellow Canadian, Nelly Furtado. Together, they performed ‘I’m Like A Bird’ and ‘Promiscuous.’

Drake told the audience: “I like to deal with people the right way. Because that’s the only way that you can get this next person out of the house to come do what they’re going to do right now.”

“I don’t care how loud you sang tonight…right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can because this right here took a lot…This next person’s music changed my life so much. I love her with all my heart, so when she comes out here you better show her some fucking love, too.”

Check out the moment here:

The three-day event continues on Monday, August 1 and will feature sets from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and an act billed as “All Canadian North Stars.”

October World Weekend has been promoted as part of the Road to OVO Fest Tour (via Pitchfork).

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post upon announcing October World Weekend.

“But of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

Meanwhile, Drake responded to reports he took a 14-minute-long flight on his private jet, sparking backlash earlier this week.

Last week, the Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks celebrities’ flights, tweeted that Drake’s jet had gone from his native Toronto to Hamilton – both in the state of Ontario – with the journey covering only 38 miles, and taking just 14 minutes. According to the account, the flight used 1,522 litres of fuel, and was responsible for four tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Now, Drake has clarified the incredibly brief flight. “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” Drizzy wrote, commenting on a post about the controversy from the Instagram account of Real Toronto News. “Nobody takes that flight.”