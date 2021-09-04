Drake leaks unreleased Kanye West track featuring mind-blowing Andre 3000 verse

The beef between Kanye West and Drake doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon after the latter has leaked an unreleased Kanye record featuring Andre 3000.

Early this morning (September 4), in celebration of the release of his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show. During his set, he played an unreleased song by West called ‘Life Of The Party’.

The track, which was reportedly recorded for West’s recently released 10th studio album, ‘DONDA’, and was previewed during an interview with Bild earlier this week, features a guest verse from OutKast‘s Andre 3000 as well as a soundbite from a video of DMX and his daughter on a slingshot ride.

Advertisement

During his verse, West appears to take shots at Drake, detailing a recently surfaced text exchange between himself, the Toronto rapper and fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text/ And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit/ I might hire the whole team from ACG/So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV,” Ye raps on the track.

Towards the end of his verse, he issues a warning to Drake while also mentioning his infamous MAGA hat: “Told Drake don’t play with me on GD/ And he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a ‘WYD’/ You better hit me with, ‘Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need’/ I told you I was gonna take the summer back/ So any of the cap, won’t take none of that/ Where my muthafuckin’ red hat?”

Listen to the ‘Life Of The Party’ below:

Elsewhere on ‘Life Of The Party’, the ever elusive Andre 3000 delivers a mind-blowing performance that hears him ask West’s late mother, Ms. Donda West – who Kanye’s new album is named after – to share his messages of love to his own mother, Sharon Benjamin Hodo, who passed away in 2013.



Advertisement

“Miss Donda, if you see my mama, tell her I’m lost/ You see, she’d always light a cigarette, we talk, I would cough/ Exaggeratin’ a little bit so she get the point/ Tryna get her to stop smokin’, I would leave and fire up a joint/ Till I quit, started back up again, 20 years later,” he raps.

Last month, Drake and Kanye West reignited their on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – when Drake took shots at West and Pusha T on ‘Betrayal’, a new collaboration with Trippie Redd.

West appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” West then later leaked the rapper’s home address in an Instagram post, before quickly deleting it.

Earlier this week, West spammed Drake‘s hometown of Toronto with huge billboards advertising his new album ‘DONDA’.

Meanwhile, Drake fans have been reacting to the rapper’s use of Right Said Fred‘s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ on one of the tracks featured on his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.