Which means they'll almost definitely lose...

Drake has lent his $185 million private Boeing 767 plane to basketball team, Sacramento Kings, so that they’ll be more comfortable on their 20-hour flight to undertake a pre-season tour in India.

The team’s owner Vivek Ranadive is reportedly good friends with Drake and was able to call in a favour for the upcoming tour.

“Yesterday [September 29], out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalised an additional aircraft,” a spokesman told NBC Sports California.

It raises the issue of the ‘Drake Curse’, a long-running theory that being endorsed by Drake is guaranteed to lead to sporting failure.

It was blamed for boxer Anthony Joshua’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Junior, and for MMA superstar Connor McGregor’s defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov last year. It also led to Italian football team AS Roma banning their players from taking pictures with the rap superstar.

However, Drake – a fan of rival basketball team the Toronto Raptors – has also been known to use the curse to his advantage. When The Raptors played a crunch game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Drake decided to wear the 76ers shorts, subsequently cursing them to a crucial loss.