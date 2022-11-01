Drake makes surprise appearance at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest

Drake made a surprise appearance at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans last weekend (October 29) – you can watch fan-shot footage below.

During the sixth annual instalment of Lil Wayne’s Louisiana festival, Drake was introduced by his regular collaborator to perform a surprise set.

“Can you please make some noise for this foreigner? Let’s show him a good time in America,” Lil Wayne told the crowd.

Advertisement

Drake joined Lil Wayne for ‘She Will’, as well as performing his own songs ‘The Motto’, ‘God’s Plan’, ‘In My Feelings’, ‘Nonstop’, ‘Jimmy Cooks’ and ‘Knife Talk’.

You can walk footage of the performance below.

Drake also joked that he should have been brought on stage to perform ‘Mrs Officer’ with Lil Wayne.

“I was a little thrown off tonight,” he said. “‘Cuz you know, back in the day before I was Drake, I was Aubrey off Degrassi, right? And I used to be standing side stage, and when ‘Mrs. Officer’ came on, Lil Wayne used to call me on stage to sing Bobby’s part and he used to call me ‘Jimmy Valentino.’”

He continued, before singing the track: “I feel like I shoulda sang ‘Mrs. Officer’ tonight, I’m just saying!”

Advertisement

Both Drake and Lil Wayne featured on DJ Khaled’s latest album ‘God Did’, along with collaborations with Kanye West, Eminem, Jay-Z and more.

Last week, Drake and 21 Savage announced that their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ has been pushed back by a week after Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19 while working on the album.