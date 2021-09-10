Drake makes surprise appearance at Wireless 2021

Drake has made a surprise appearance at the first day of Wireless 2021 – scroll down the page to watch fan-shot footage now.

The 2021 edition of the festival kicked off today (September 10) in London’s Crystal Palace Park with performances from Ivorian Doll, Lil Uzi Vert, Giggs, Unknown T and headliners Future and Young T & Bugsey.

Fans began to speculate that Drake could appear at Wireless earlier this week after he was seen boarding a flight with Future. Some fans also reportedly tracked his plane flying from Houston to London.

Drake came out on stage during Future’s set on the main stage tonight, with the rappers performing ‘Way 2 Sexy’, which features on the Toronto star’s latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. Drake also played some of his own songs including ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’, while he and Future also aired ‘Life Is Good’, which appeared on the Atlanta star’s 2020 album ‘High Off Life’.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performances below now.

Drake and Future performing Way 2 Sexy at Wireless Festival pic.twitter.com/oOCEJmbamz — Lina (@ovoxfenty_) September 10, 2021

Drake & Future performing Life is Good at Wireless Festival pic.twitter.com/nrKJZKUFUR — Lina (@ovoxfenty_) September 10, 2021

.@Drake & @1future perform 'Way 2 Sexy' live for the first time ever at Wireless 🌹 pic.twitter.com/K5PXi45dvT — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) September 10, 2021

Drake tonight performing LNCL at Wireless Festival pic.twitter.com/JKbcTaqJWh — Lina (@ovoxfenty_) September 10, 2021

Drake and Future perform “Way 2 Sexy” for the first time at Wireless Festival. pic.twitter.com/XLktL2whg6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) September 10, 2021

The screen at the back of the stage read “Hey Wireless, the boy is home” when Drake came on stage. Meanwhile, in central London, the OXO Tower reportedly changed its lights to read OVO.

Earlier today, Drake scored his fourth UK Number One album with ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The 21-track album beat off tough competition from Iron Maiden’s ‘Senjutsu’, finishing only 1,200 chart units ahead of the metal band’s record.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ also beat Drake’s own Spotify record for single-day album streams. His 2018 album ‘Scorpion’ previously held the title for most single-day album streams on the platform with 132million streams.

However, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was confirmed by Spotify to have broken that record on its first day of release. The album also broke the record for most single-day streams on Apple Music too, surpassing the previous record-holder in just 12 hours.