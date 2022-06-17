Drake marries 23 women in first video from new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake has shared the first video from his new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, which he surprise released at midnight today (June 17).

The clip for ‘Falling Back’, which you can view below, sees the rapper marrying 23 women and at one point sees a “Free YSL” message appearing on screen, supporting the YSL artists currently being held on racketeering charges.

Young Thug and Gunna are among two of 28 people charged in an indictment that focuses on the alleged street gang YSL (“Young Slime Life”). The gang is believed to have formed in Atlanta in 2012 and is linked to the infamous Bloods gang.

‘Falling Back’ is the first video to be lifted from Drake’s seventh studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

The record was executive produced by Drake himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and South African producer and DJ Black Coffee, whom Drake worked with on 2017 project ‘More Life’.

DJ Carnage, aka Gordo, also confirmed that he’d produced six of the songs on the album, writing on Twitter: “Thank you brother for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of the vision. I never factored this into the equation for the beginning of my next chapter, but thank you.”

Drake made the surprise album announcement in an Instagram post yesterday (June 16), where he shared the album’s artwork.

This was followed by a second post, outlining the tracklist. The new record comes after the rapper was pictured in the studio back in March of this year. This sparked rumours that he was working on new music, though nothing was confirmed at the time.

His last album ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ was released in September last year, featuring collaborations with Lil Baby (‘Girls Want Girls’), Travis Scott (‘Fair Trade’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Get Along Better’), Kid Cudi (‘IMY2’), Future (‘N 2 Deep’), and Lil Wayne and Rick Ross (‘You Only Live Twice’), among others.