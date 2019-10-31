Drake might have won Halloween this year with his unplanned costume

The 'God's Plan' rapper didn't need to look too far for inspiration

Halloween always brings out the best costumes and Drake didn’t disappoint when he took to social media to share his.

Dressing up as his father, Dennis Graham, the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper didn’t need to look too far when searching for inspiration.

Posting a photo to his Instagram account earlier today (October 31), Drake stood next to his dad while rocking a heavy moustache and wearing a white top, matching glasses and a white knitted skull cap.

Claiming the outfit was unplanned, you can take a look at the image below:

Earlier this month, Drake responded to his father’s claims that the rapper lied about their estrangement in his music in order to sell records.

The rapper posted an Instagram story expressing his disappointment in his father Dennis Graham, who recently gave an interview where he claimed Drake misrepresented him as an absentee father in his music.

“Woke up today so hurt man,” Drizzy began. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do? That’s the people we are stuck with…”

“Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” he wrote, ending the message with a shrug emoji.

Meanwhile, it appears as if Drake is feeling himself right now as the rapper got a tattoo of himself stood ahead of The Beatles on the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing.

In 2018, Drake broke the record for most songs in the US Billboard Hot 100 top ten. His guest spot on Bad Bunny’s ‘MIA’ was his 12th and meant that he surpassed The Beatles, who for 54 years had held the record with 11.