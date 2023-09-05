Drake namechecks ASAP Rocky in unreleased Lil Yachty collaboration

Drake has shouted out ASAP Rocky in an unreleased song with Lil Yachty that has gone viral.

The Canadian rapper has been teasing his eighth studio album ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ since he announced his debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Aubrey Graham and Kenza Samir. So far, he has revealed that Bad Bunny, and Nicki Minaj as well as his good friend Lil Yachty, will feature on the record.

On September 2, a series of clips from a Snapchat user’s story of Drake and Yachty on the set of the music video for an unannounced collab went viral on Twitter. In the first video, you can just about see the 6God in a colourfully lit car while the track played. One of the standout lyrics was “I ain’t pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky,” referring to one of ASAP Rocky’s popular nicknames.

Drake namedrops A$AP Rocky in new song snippet with Lil Yachty https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ATbAcGY1jy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 4, 2023

Another video was captioned, “Ever seen Drake filming music video unreleased music in Ridge with Yachty?”

Also, the videos coincided with Drake posting prolific music video director Cole Bennett on his Instagram story.

This news comes over a month after ASAP Rocky allegedly dissed Drake at Rolling Loud Miami this year. While performing his upcoming fourth studio album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ for the first time ahead of its release, Rocky called out an unnamed rapper on one of the tracks. He rapped: “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 per cent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offence.”

Now happily in a relationship with Rihanna – an ex of Drake’s – many thought the New Yorker was calling out his former collaborator or even Travis Scott, who dated the Bajan-born star in the mid-2010s.

Drake and Lil Yachty have teamed up before on the 2020 single ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’, which also featured DaBaby. Earlier this year, Yachty kickstarted his podcast FUTUREMOOD by interviewing the actor-turned-rapper. He got the 36-year-old to reveal that he regrets the fact he named his exes in his music.

Currently on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage, Drake has had many noteworthy guests including Sexyy Red (who opened for the duo as of August 15), J. Cole stepping in for an absent 21 Savage in Montreal and Travis Scott joining him on stage to perform their controversial song ‘MELTDOWN’ from Scott’s recent ‘UTOPIA’ album.

Elsewhere, Drake has unveiled the artwork for ‘FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS’, which was drawn by his five-year-old son, Adonis.

In July, NME dubbed Lil Yachty’s fifth studio album ‘Let’s Start Here’ “one of the best albums of 2023 so far,” saying that “the Atlanta rapper goes full Tame Impala on this psych-rock escapade.”

On August 3, it was announced that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second child. The baby’s name has been kept a secret but it starts with an ‘R’, like the rest of their family members. Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022.