Drake pays pregnant gig-goer $25,000 so she “can be a rich baby mama”

Drake has paid a pregnant woman $25,000 after she asked the rapper to be her “rich baby daddy.”

The rapper is performing across North America on the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ with J. Cole and Lil Durk. Last night (March 17), a video went viral on social media of an incident in San Antonio where a fan held up a sign that read, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?”

The Canadian rapper responded: “I don’t want to offend your real baby daddy, but I want to get you out of this pit and somewhere more safe, like VIP or some shit because you can’t be pregnant and bouncing around when I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

Drake sends a pregnant fan $25,000 after she held up a poster saying, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” during his show: “I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.” pic.twitter.com/bU9dqeuRc2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2024

The fan’s request was inspired by Drake’s latest single, ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, which features SZA and Sexyy Red. Last month, the rap juggernaut released a VHS found-footage style music video for the song that chronicled the birth of Red’s daughter.

Drake has given out money before while on tour. In Kansas City, he spent $160,000 to erase the large mortgage debt a fan incurred after their mother passed away. Then, at a show in Pittsburgh, the 37-year-old saw another sign: “Ur music carried me through cancer.” He said to the audience member, “Well, that’s a strong statement coming from a survivor, coming from a G’ like yourself,” before promising to pay the survivor $50,000.

At one of the Nashville stops, the 6God gave another cancer survivor $100,000, telling the crowd: “Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there.”

The aforementioned ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour is Cole, Durk and Drake’s first time touring North America together. Check out the dates and ticket information here.

According to Drakerelated, Drake’s mentor and old label owner Lil Wayne will co-headline the last week of the tour. The latter will perform at every concert from March 23 onwards except March 28 in Elmont, New York. The last time the duo performed together was at a one-off reunion concert alongside Nicki Minaj in 2022.

In other news, Drake has requested to be dismissed from the lawsuit surrounding the tragic event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in 2021.