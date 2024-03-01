Drake pays tribute to two fans killed outside his St. Louis concert

Drake has paid tribute to a mother and daughter who were killed outside his gig in St Louis last month.

Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were hit by a speeding car who had driven through a red light outside the rapper’s show on February 13. Bracero died at the scene while Cordova passed away in hospital.

Drake spoke about them at a show on Wednesday (February 28), encouraging his fans to connect with each other.

“You never know what somebody else’s reality will be when they walk out of this building,” the rapper told the crowd in Buffalo, New York, according to a video published by TMZ [via MusicNews]. “So for this moment that all of us are together, all 18,000 people, I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know, I want you to look them in the eyes and I want you to prove that you’re grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make somebody else’s day. Just show them some love because you never know what comes next.”

He continued: “I think one of the most important things in life is the idea that you have two choices. You can either wake up every day and you can be a piece of shit or you can wake up every day and be a decent person. So I appreciate y’all being good to each other. Rest in peace to that young mother and her child.”

Drake performs in Buffalo, N.Y. and says, "Rest in peace," to mother and daughter that were killed after leaving his show in St. Louis earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/FTdCK31io5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 28, 2024

According to TMZ, the suspect Monte Henderson has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Per Uproxx, he has been out on bond and subsequently “ordered to undergo house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor.”

In other news, Drake courted controversy after he publicly called for Tory Lanez‘s freedom after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in 2020.

Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 of three felonies related to the shooting and began serving his 10-year sentence the following August. However, it was reported that he may be able to have his sentence reduced to nine years due to time he had already spent in prison and under house arrest.

Drake has since shared a photo of Lanez to his Instagram story with the caption “3 you” but hasn’t elaborated further on his comments.