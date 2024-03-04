Drake promises fan at gig to pay off late mother’s $160k mortgage

Drake promised to pay off the $160,000 mortgage of a fan’s late mother during a recent show.

While performing at the T-Mobile Centre in Kansas City on Saturday (March 2) as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’, a concert attendee on the front row passed the rapper a note, asking him to pay off his late mother’s house.

“This is it? You said, ‘Pay off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away?” he asked the fan. “And you owe – Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here? It’s a lot of money right here, but you know what? I’m going to pay off your momma’s house for you.”

He continued: “This is a lot of money right here! That’s 160 bands [$160,000], but I’m going to pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma… Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you.”

Drake jus casually paying off peoples houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024

This is not the first time the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper has promised big sums of money to his fans. Last month, Drake promised to gift a cancer survivor $50,000 while performing at the Pittsburgh stop of his ongoing tour.

While performing at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday February 16, the rapper took the time to read a poster that an attendee was holding that shared how his music helped her through her cancer battle.

“Tonight, I don’t know what you want to do with it, it’s up to you, I hope you do whatever you want, do something nice for yourself, by the way, I’ll keep trying to make music you want to listen to, but tonight we are going to give you $50,000. You do something, you go somewhere, you can come and see another Drake show if you want. And I appreciate that, I appreciate the sentiment. It’s love,” he told the fan.

He previously promised a steep $100,000 to a concert attendee who had just finished their chemotherapy treatment at one of his gigs in Nashville.

The next gig of his tour with J.Cole is set to take place on Wednesday March 6 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Visit here for any last minute tickets.

Elsewhere, Drake recently paid tribute to a mother and daughter who were killed outside his gig in St Louis last month.

He spoke about them at a show on Wednesday (February 28), encouraging his fans to connect with each other.

In other news, Drake courted controversy after he publicly called for Tory Lanez‘s freedom after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in 2020.

Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 of three felonies related to the shooting and began serving his 10-year sentence the following August. However, it was reported that he may be able to have his sentence reduced to nine years due to time he had already spent in prison and under house arrest.