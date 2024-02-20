Drake promises to gift cancer survivor $50,000 during Pittsburgh show

Drake has promised to gift a cancer survivor $50,000 while performing at the Pittsburgh stop of his “It’s All A Blur – Big As the What?” tour.

While performing at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday, February 16, the rapper took the time to read a poster that an attendee was holding that shared how his music helped her through her cancer battle.

“This beautiful young lady has a sign that says ‘Your music carried me through cancer’. Well that’s a strong statement coming from a survivor, coming from a “G” like yourself,” he said while on stage.

He continued: “So, tonight, I don’t know what you want to do with it, it’s up to you, I hope you do whatever you want, do something nice for yourself, by the way, I’ll keep trying to make music you want to listen to, but tonight we are going to give you $50,000. You do something, you go somewhere, you can come and see another Drake show if you want. And I appreciate that, I appreciate the sentiment. It’s love.”

This is not the first time the ‘Headlines’ rapper has been generous while on stage. He previously promised a steep $100,000 to a concert attendee who had just finished their chemotherapy treatment at one of his gigs in Nashville.

“Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” he said. “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”

Drake spotted a fan in the crowd during his Nashville show holding up a sign that read, “Just finished chemo,” and gifted them $100k. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/AYrJIa0K6y — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 8, 2024

Drake is currently on his “It’s All A Blur – Big As the What?” tour with J. Cole. The next gig of the run is set to take place tonight (February 20) in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center. Check out the remaining dates below and visit here for tickets.

FEBRUARY

20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

28 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

MARCH

2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

3 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

14 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center +

15 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center +

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

31 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center + ~

APRIL

4 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena ~

5 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena ~

8 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum + ~

15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole

In other news, Drake recently shared the music video for ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, which sees Sexyy Red go into labour.

The song originally featured as part of Drake’s latest album ‘For All The Dogs’, which arrived last October.

‘For All The Dogs’ marked Drake’s eighth studio album and the follow-up to his 2022 release ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. It also featured guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty and more.

The album was given a two-star review by NME, who criticised the finished result as sounding “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.“

Rather than vintage Drake on display, ‘For All The Dogs’ is instead, for lack of a better term, painfully mid, an uneven affair that rarely sees the artist reach the heights that we know he’s capable of,” it read.

“Sure, there are moments where it sparks, but all too often the songs on ‘For All The Dogs’ feel like derivative, energy-less or not fully formed: from the forgettable ‘Bahamas Promises’, which feels like a mopey off-cast from ‘Views’, to the one-note ‘Drew A Picasso’, which never quite comes to life.”

In other Drake news, earlier this week the rapper won big on the 2024 Super Bowl, claiming a million-dollar prize after placing a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win.