Drake pushes back ‘For All The Dogs’ album release

Drake has pushed back the release of his upcoming new album, ‘For All The Dogs’.

After months of teasing, Drake confirmed recently that the new album was due to land on September 22. Meanwhile, in August, he revealed its cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis.

Now, writing on social media, Drake revealed that he had a “dilemma” about either postponing his live shows to “finish the album” or pushing back the album.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Drake wrote: “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure.”

He went on to say “it’s only right” the new album will now release on October 6 to allow him time to finish the shows and the album.

Recently, Lil Yachty shed some light on what fans could expect from Drake’s upcoming record in a new interview on his A Safe Place podcast with MitchGoneMad.

“It sounds current, you know? It sounds very current,” he said. “It’s interesting, it’s coming together a lot better than I thought when I — I just had a talk with him a couple days ago in Vancouver and I was like, ‘Man…’ I was a little worried, ’cause I have a lot of the songs, I don’t have all of ’em, I have a lot of ’em though. And I was just like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s — how are you gon’ put this together?

“Because it’s a lot of great songs but they don’t really — in my brain, I was like, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it and he explained to me his thought process about it. And we drove somewhere, we drove to that video shoot which was like an hour away, and we listened to it, and it makes sense now.”

He continued: “It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy. … I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album.”

“Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ You know what I’m saying?” he said. “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him — he just has a real… I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

In other Drake news, an AI-generated collaboration featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd was recently submitted for consideration at the Grammys.