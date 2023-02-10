Drake puts down nearly $1million in “psychotic” bets for Super Bowl

Drake has said he’s wagered nearly $1million (£829,500) in “psychotic” bets for this weekend’s Super Bowl.

The rapper took to Instagram this week to share the numerous bets he’s placed on the game, which takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday (February 12) and will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,” he wrote in the caption. “pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.”

Advertisement

Drake placed a $700,000 (£580,650) on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game, $50,000 (£41,475) on Patrick Mahomes being the Chiefs’ first touchdown scorer and another $50,000 on JuJu Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs’ first touchdown scorer.

He also put $50,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs winning both halves, $30,000 (£24,885) on the Chiefs winning each quarter, $25,000 (£20,737.50) on Travis Kelce winning MVP, and $60,000 (£49,776) on a tight end winning MVP.

If he won all seven bets, Drake could pocket over $4.5 million (£3.7million).

The artist previously won $2.1million (£1.7million) after successfully betting on the Kansas City Chiefs in January after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

However, Drake hasn’t always been so successful when it comes to betting on sport – a lot of the time, he’s infamously backed the wrong horse, sparking the theory of there being a ‘Drake curse’. He recently lost $1million betting on Argentina winning the World Cup in regulation time, and despite them clenching victory over France, he lost the bet because the game had to go to extra time.

Advertisement

Other teams have gone on to lose matches after posing with Drake or the rapper wearing one of their shirts. For example, FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious curse back in October after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid.

For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.

Rihanna is set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl half-time show in her first live appearance for five years. She told a press conference earlier this week that she had already changed the setlist for her 13-minute show 39 times.