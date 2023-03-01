Drake regrets naming exes in songs

Drake has revealed in a recent podcast with Lil Yachty that he regrets naming his ex-girlfriends in several of his songs.

The rapper made the statement in the debut episode of FUTUREMOOD’s new A Moody Conversation podcast featuring Lil Yachty. During a segment, Drake said he had reflected on the use of his exes names’ in songs. Watch the episode below.

“Sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without like… shitting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,” he said.

He went on to clarify: “The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it’.” He further added that in a conversation with one of his ex-girlfriends regarding the use of their name in a song, they revealed that it had affected their personal life as they were “left to pick up the pieces” of the life they had tried to build since breaking up with Drake.

Drake concluded the topic by saying that he has since “tried my best to stop doing that, but I like to be honest in music too. So that one’s a push and pull.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Lil Yachty, Drake spoke about “introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit” from music. While the rapper revealed that he’s not ready to walk away at this moment, he hopes to continue to make projects and collaborating with people that strikes a chord in people, adding “I’m not going to force myself to compete”.

