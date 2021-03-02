Drake has reportedly been spotted filming a new music video in his home city of Toronto as anticipation for his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ continues to build.

The rapper’s ‘Scorpion’ follow-up had been set to arrive in January, but its release was pushed back as Drake said he needed more time to recover from knee surgery.

An update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was issued last week by the DJ and US radio host Akademiks, who claimed that Drake personally told him that “it’s going to be dropping before April so he’s not waiting until summer to drop his shit. I don’t wanna say before April… April or before.”

Posting on Twitter yesterday (March 1), Akademiks said that Drake was “working overtime” on finishing the album, which he described as a “masterpiece”.

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

Akademiks continued by claiming that Drake is currently shooting some videos for ‘Certified Lover Boy’, adding that he expects the rapper to release something this week.

Drake shooting a music video . Prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/zxuKQW0YIq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

He then shared a clip that was purportedly filmed on the set of Drake’s latest music video, which was being shot in Fort York, Toronto over the weekend. You can see that above.

Drake initially announced ‘Certified Lover Boy’, along with the release of the album’s lead single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk, last year. No official release date has been confirmed by Drake or his team yet.

Last month saw Drake join forces with Drakeo The Ruler on the latter’s song ‘Talk To Me’, which features on Drakeo’s mixtape ‘The Truth Hurts’.