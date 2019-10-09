Drake responds to his father’s claims he lied about their estrangement in his music

“Every bar I ever spit was the truth”

Drake has responded to his father’s claims that the rapper lied about their estrangement in his music in order to sell records.

The rapper posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (October 8) expressing his disappointment in his father Dennis Graham, who recently gave an interview where he claimed Drake misrepresented him as an absentee father in his music.

“Woke up today so hurt man,” Drake began. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do? That’s the people we are stuck with…”

“Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” he wrote, ending the message with a shrug emoji. See the Instagram story, as captured by Yahoo! Entertainment, below:

Graham – who got divorced from Drake’s mother when the Toronto rapper was five years old, and moved back to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee – claimed his son misrepresented their relationship in order to “sell records”.

“I have always been with Drake,” he told Power 106 Los Angeles radio host Nick Cannon in an interview last week. “I talk to him, if not every day, every other day. And we really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’”

Imitating his son, Graham then said, “‘Dad, it sells records.’” Watch the exchange below at 4:35 mark.

Drake has referenced his father several times in his music. On ‘0 to 100’, he rapped, “Since my dad used to tell me / He was comin’ to the house to get me / He ain’t show up / Valuable lesson, man, I had to grow up / That’s why I never ask for help / I’ll do it for you n****s and do it for myself.”

On ‘From Time’ from his breakout record ‘Nothing Was The Same’, Drake reflected on reconnecting with his father: “I’ve been dealing with my dad, speaking of lack of patience / Just me and my old man getting back to basics / We’ve been talking ‘bout the future and time that we wasted / When he put that bottle down, girl that n****a’s amazing.”

Drake recently released the song ‘Behind Barz’, which closes the soundtrack of Top Boy’s third season on Netflix, which he executive produced. Earlier in the year, he released ‘Care Package’, a compilation of old tracks and loosies, and before that dropped two new songs to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA victory. Drake’s also rumoured to be releasing a new album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ – before 2019 is up.