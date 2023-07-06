Drake reveals he was high during ‘Degrassi’ audition

Drake has revealed that he had gotten high before auditioning for the role of Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Ahead of the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage – find details below and buy tickets here – Drake took to Instagram to share an audio recording in which he reflected on his past – which includes his time on Degrassi – and the future.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought,” he said to start off.

Drake continued: “And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

He concluded: “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Since starring in Degrassi, Drake has gone on to become one of the biggest rappers of all time. Drake’s last album was the 21 Savage collaboration ‘Her Loss’, which arrived in November last year and featured a solo guest appearance courtesy of Travis Scott. In a three-star review, NME described the album as an “exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting” adding: “The Toronto and Atlanta megastars show flashes of brilliance, but can’t stay out of their own way on the 16-track collaboration.”

Drake most recently announced a new album following the release of his debut poetry collection. The book – Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham – is now available for purchase here.

“I made an album to go with the book,” the statement on the website reads. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” No other information was disclosed, with neither the album’s title nor release date confirmed.

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour dates are:

JULY 2023

6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

AUGUST 2023

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena