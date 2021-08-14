Drake reveals who he thinks is the greatest living rapper

Drake has revealed who he thinks is the greatest living rapper in a new online post.

The musician posted a video to his Instagram story on Wednesday (August 11) in which the latest signing to his OVO Sound label, Smiley, could be seen alongside Rick Ross.

In a caption to the video, Drake said Smiley was his favourite rapper, before declaring Ross the greatest rapper living today.

Drake wrote: “The greatest rapper alive met my favourite rapper alive” on the video.

You can see the video Drake posted here:

Last month (July 31), Drake confirmed that his long-awaited sixth album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is finally finished and on the way.

The rapper has been teasing the record for some time and was originally scheduled to release it in January 2021. Since postponing that release, Drake has been keeping fans regularly updated on the project.

Drizzy revealed he was in the process of mixing the album in July. During an appearance on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, he said: “You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way.”

He added: “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.” Drake then offered a further update, telling fans last night (July 30) that the album is done and its “on the way and that’s for anyone in the way”.

Once again stopping by Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, the rapper told hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel: “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you… ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”